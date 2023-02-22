Lulu Cheng Meservey, EVP Corporate Affairs and CCO of Activision Blizzardhe openly teased sony on Twitter for her staunch opposition to the takeover by Microsoft. Meservery has been very active on social media in pleading the cause of her company and has never hidden a certain annoyance in the position taken by Sony.

In this case he posted a memes quite explicit, in the sense that it mentions names and surnames, so to speak. Better yet, use the Sony logo directly.

The meme posted by Meservey it is that of the cyclist who puts a spanner in his own works by breaking his knee and then complaining. Sony is driving the bicycle, the spanner in the works is the rejection of the long-term agreement with Microsoft related to COD and the broken knee is the complaint about the possibility of losing the franchise, with the blame placed entirely on Microsoft.

Obviously being one of the parties involved, Meservey is openly aligned in favor of the acquisition, so it is not surprising that it attacks Sony so openly, which to most appears to be the major obstacle to the success of the deal. More than anything, it’s quite surreal to see a top executive of a multi-billion dollar company set up her communication strategy like this.