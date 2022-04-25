Activision Blizzard has published the financial report relating to first quarter of 2022from which we learn that the company’s revenues and earnings are significantly lower than last year. According to the company’s report, the fault is above all the poor results recorded by Call of Duty: Vanguard and the Blizzard titles in 2021.

According to the Activision Blizzard report, in the first quarter of 2022 the company achieved net revenues of $ 1.768 billion, thus 22% less than the $ 2.275 billion of 2021, and net profit of $ 395 million, with a a 36% drop on an annual basis ($ 619 million in 2021). The graph below compares the results of Q1 2022 with those of previous years.

While King posted earnings up 8% year-on-year, overall results are down. The main reasons are the sales subdued of Call of Duty: Vanguard compared to previous chapters of the series, less involvement of Warzone players and the timing of the publication cycles of the titles in development at Blizzard of the Warcraft brand. The company also indicates an increase in costs for professionals in the legal field and beyond, mainly associated with the transaction with Microsoft, which will acquire the company, barring unforeseen circumstances, in 2023.

Staying on the subject, Activision Blizzard today unveiled the release date of Diablo Immortal and announced the arrival of a PC version.