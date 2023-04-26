As noted by journalist Tom Warren on Twitter, the value of shares of Activision Blizzard is currently in drop of more than 10% in pre-market trading. All this is obviously caused by the no of the CMA, the anti-trust body of the United Kingdom, regarding the acquisition of the company by Microsoft.

Obviously Microsoft has already had its say in this regard, but Activision Blizzard itself has also responded to the situation, precisely through the CEO Bobby Kotick. We see the CEO’s entire statement – addressed to the Activision Blizzard teams – in translation.

“Today the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a UK regulatory agency, decided not to approve our merger with Microsoft. It’s not the news we wanted, but it’s certainly not the final word on this deal.”

“Together with Microsoft, we can and will challenge this decision and have already started the appeal work in the UK Competition Appeals Tribunal. We are confident in our case because the facts are on our side: this deal is good for competition.”

“The UK hopes to grow its leadership position in the technology sector, and a Microsoft-Activision combination would achieve exactly that. At a time when the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence are thriving, we know the UK market would benefit from Microsoft’s strength in both areas and our ability to use these technologies immediately. Conversely, if the CMA’s decision is upheld, it would stifle investment, competition and job creation across the UK gaming sector.”

“This merger is a complex process and I know I’m not the only one frustrated by the obstacles and delays. We’re used to a corporate culture that moves quickly to achieve big goals, so it’s tough when we can’t get things wrapped up at our usual energetic pace. We will continue to push, because we know this merger will benefit our employees, the UK tech workforce and gamers around the world.”

“I will do everything I can to defend our cause and help regulators understand the competitive dynamics of our industry. I am confident that, whether alone or combined with another company, we are one of the strongest companies in our industry, poised for continued growth and leveraging our incredible intellectual property.”

“I appreciate your continued work and attention, and that you continue to connect and engage with our players around the world. This is the best time to work in our industry and you all represent the best in our industry. We will not fail to keep you updated on upcoming initiatives.“