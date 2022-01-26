Activision Blizzard will not voluntarily recognize the unionization of workers of Raven Software. Therefore, the decision will soon be made in a vote on the National Labor Relations Board.

According to the workers themselves, there is a high probability that the vote is in favor of the union creation process, which aims to preserve the job security of employees.

Only after breaking the news early Wednesday morning, Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter reported that Brian Raffel, head of Raven Software studio, emailed workers informing Activision Blizzard’s willingness to relocate QA workers. (QA) who want to join the union to other departments; from design to art through engineering. Presumably, Activision prefers such a move to avoid layoffs and, at the same time, avoid unionization.

Raven Software employees have confirmed the end of their strike, which began last December with the aim of being able to unify. The North American team, owned by Activision Blizzard, has been involved in numerous unwarranted layoffs over the past year, staff cuts and an undesirable work environment. Now they are waiting for the giant led by Bobby Kotick to give the green light to the creation of that union.

