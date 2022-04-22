Plaintiffs now have the option to file a complaint with the issues highlighted by this dismissal.

Activision Blizzard remains at the center of the controversy. She has been accused of fostering a hostile culture towards women that has led to harassment and dismissals, which has caused the industry to stare at the evolution of said problem. After knowing this information, the company has been sued by its employees and even by a group of investors, who point it out for not taking investigations seriously in progress.

The allegations are insufficient to support a claim of securities fraudPercy AndersonNevertheless, wccftech advances a novelty about the process initiated by said investors: the federal district judge Percy Anderson has dismissed the complaint. “Plaintiffs contend that the media reaction to news of the regulatory investigations and Defendants’ statement in response to the DIEV (Department of Fair Employment and Housing) Action ‘belies any notion’ that the investigations regulatory were ordinary or routine“explains the judge.

“But such allegations constitute retrospective fraud and, in the absence of particular time events, are insufficient to support a claim of securities fraud.” The dismissal reads as follows: “To the extent plaintiffs allege that defendants must have known that sexual harassment and discrimination were endemic by virtue of their respective positions, the [primera demanda enmendada] fails to establish the facts necessary to support such a conclusion“.

Although the judge has dismissed the claim, the option is also open for the group of investors to present a complaint within the next 30 days with which the outstanding problems of this decision are reflected. On the other hand, it should be noted that Activision Blizzard is facing new complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination, and has already had to pay a millionaire sum to the victims. Beyond this, an accusation has also been launched that links Activision Blizzard with major political forces from USA

More about: Activision Blizzard, Lawsuit, Harassment and Complaints.