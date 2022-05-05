The CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotickhe would be quick to obtain a takeover bid from Microsoft to escape liability for company misconduct, according to a new lawsuit filed by New York City officials.

The lawsuit was filed on April 26 by the New York City Employees’ Retirement System and pension funds for the city’s teachers, police and firefighters. These groups own stock in Activision and believe that management’s actions have damaged the company’s value.

The New York City board shared a public version of the lawsuit with Axios on May 3. The lawsuit is an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery that allows shareholders to pressure companies to open their books to expose potential wrongdoing.

New York City is asking Activision to provide a long list of documents, including material relating to the Microsoft deal, information on five potential buyers named in Activision’s official description in the sales talks, board notes, and more.

The city has lobbied Activision to disclose internal documents since the fall, originally to find out what CEO Bobby Kotick knew about business misconduct within the company.

As indicated in the complaint, Kotick, already under fire, reportedly conducted swift negotiations in late 2021 to sell the company to Microsoft.

“Given Kotick’s personal responsibility and responsibility for workplace safety, it should have been clear to the board that he was ineligible to negotiate a sale of the company“states the cause.

New York says the deal with Microsoft, which is pending regulatory approval, allows “Kotick and his fellow directors as a means of escaping accountability for their blatant breaches of fiduciary duty“.

NEWS: NYC is suing Activision, saying Bobby Kotick was unfit to negotiate the Microsoft deal – and that the deal was rushed to get him and the board out of danger of lawsuits over how they handled misconduct at the company Details, complaint at the linkhttps://t.co/m7LVLaeaPd – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 4, 2022



Microsoft’s $ 95 per share offer is also alleged to “underestimate” the true value of the company.

A November investigation by the Wall Street Journal said Kotick was aware of the misconduct at the company, although an Activision spokesperson said he was unaware of all employee complaints.

Kotick told the WSJ at the time that he was “committed to ensuring the most welcoming and inclusive workplace in the industry“.

Source: Axios.