Based on the information in the latest financial report of Activision Blizzard and a report by The Verge, it seems they have been about 50 employees of the esports division were fired and that the future of the Overwatch League is at risk.

In its latest shareholder report, Activision Blizzard said it has changed the terms of the agreement with the teams participating in the Overwatch League, who will have to decide whether to accept it and adapt or whether to refuse and call themselves out of the competition.

“During the second quarter, we changed certain terms of our partnership agreements with teams participating in the Overwatch League. Under the amended terms, after the conclusion of the current Overwatch League season, teams will vote on an updated operating agreement. If teams do not vote to continue on an updated operating agreement, a $6 million termination fee will be paid to each participating team (for a total of approximately $114 million).”

This means that if a good number of teams don’t accept the deal and back out, the Overwatch League theoretically could close its doors. This is clearly a very pessimistic hypothesis, but on the other hand the tournament for the moment is proving less fruitful than desired by Activision Blizzard.

To weigh on the competition, according to The Verce, there are also about $400 million in lost revenue relating to the participation fees that the teams of the Overwatch and Call of Duty circuits pay each year. First there was the postponement of payments decided by Activision Blizzard in order not to burden the teams during the crisis linked to Covid-19 and subsequently, as reported by the Sports Business Journal, the company would have decided to discount the Overwatch teams part of the 20-35 million dollars they should have paid.

In all of this there is the divorce between Activision Blizzard and NetEase to consider, with the company’s games which were consequently closed in China, one of the most active countries in the eSports field. Additionally, the Chengdu Hunters team opted out of the first few weeks of the 2023 Overwatch League season in April, only to withdraw altogether in June.

In light of all this and a less interest in esports in general, it’s safe to assume that team owners could choose not to continue with the league, accept the $6 million payment, and end the Overwatch League.