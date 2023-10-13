With the’acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Microsoft’s part, a notable upheaval also comes within the company, with the CEO Bobby Kotick who officially confirmed his next one abandonment of his leadership role of the publisher at the end of 2023.

With a letter sent to employees, Kotick communicated his desire to leave Activision Blizzard in the coming months, after a transition period that will serve to hand over the reins in the acquisition process by Microsoft.

“Today marks a milestone in our company’s celebrated history,” Kotick wrote to Activision Blizzard employees, “Joining with Microsoft will bring new resources and opportunities to our extraordinary teams around the world.

It will also allow us to bring more fun, more joy and more connection to more players than ever before. This moment is possible because of the efforts you have made over four decades to innovate, inspire and achieve.”