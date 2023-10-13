With the’acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Microsoft’s part, a notable upheaval also comes within the company, with the CEO Bobby Kotick who officially confirmed his next one abandonment of his leadership role of the publisher at the end of 2023.
With a letter sent to employees, Kotick communicated his desire to leave Activision Blizzard in the coming months, after a transition period that will serve to hand over the reins in the acquisition process by Microsoft.
“Today marks a milestone in our company’s celebrated history,” Kotick wrote to Activision Blizzard employees, “Joining with Microsoft will bring new resources and opportunities to our extraordinary teams around the world.
It will also allow us to bring more fun, more joy and more connection to more players than ever before. This moment is possible because of the efforts you have made over four decades to innovate, inspire and achieve.”
Bobby Kotick confirms his exit in a letter
Then comes the confirmation of the abandonment of the role of CEO: “I have been saying for some time that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. Phil has asked me to remain as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will until the end of 2023“, wrote Kotick, thus reporting that he will remain at the helm of Activision Blizzard for the time necessary to complete the acquisition and reorganization operation.
As reported by Jason Schreier in these minutes, it seems to be official that Bobby Kotick will leave the role of CEO of Activision Blizzard precisely from 1 January 2024we are therefore waiting to know who will take his place.
Considering the publisher’s recent turbulent history and the accusations against Kotick, the news of a change at the top was expected by many, although the CEO has always earned the trust of shareholders. A notable reorganization will therefore follow in Activision Blizzard after the acquisition by Microsoft, waiting to see how the issue will develop.
Of note, virtually the entire board of directors will also be dissolved following the official acquisition: with “Reveta Bowers, Kerry Carr, Robert Corti, Brian Kelly, Robert Kotick, Barry Meyer, Robert Morgado, Peter Nolan and Dawn Ostroff” who have officially resigned and will cease to be part of the board of directors of Activision Blizzard.
