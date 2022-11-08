Bobby Kotick shared a message with the teams at Activision Blizzard regarding the acquisition by Microsoft, explaining why it is a good reason to complete this process. In short, join in Xbox it would give access to talent from around the world, fulfill ambitions and satisfy the public.

“Team, I wanted to take a moment from our successful launch season to give you an update on our progress towards completing the merger with Microsoft. As competition increases globally from companies that have huge talents and resources, become part of a company that has access to talent around the world will help us fill the thousands of open positions we will have in the coming years. ”

“We have been and will be in strong competition to attract and retain the talent we need to create content that meets the demands of our growing audience. Being part of Microsoft will help us to better realize our ambitions and to meet the high standards of our audience. ”

“As we said when we announced the merger, it is a long process. We have already received approvals from countries like Brazil. After careful consideration of the transaction, the Brazilian authorities have come to the conclusion that we operate in a highly dynamic and competitive sector and that the merger will not harm competition in any way. ”

“We continue to work with regulators in other jurisdictions and the process is proceeding as expected. Given that so many large companies are now competing in the nearly $ 200 billion gaming industry worldwide, it is understandable that the regulators are trying to better understand the gaming industry European Commission announced that we have entered the second phase of our review in the region. ”

“We will continue to collaborate with the European Commission where, in the countries it represents, we have many employees. We have worked closely with Microsoft to actively involve regulatory authorities of other key countries, in order to answer their questions and provide them with useful information for their review. People from all of our business units and functions have been involved in this regulatory work and I want to thank each of you for your tireless work and effort in carrying out this merger, which we continue to predict will end in the current one. Microsoft’s fiscal year, ending June 2023. ”

“We continue to be excited about the great games we continue to release, the growth we expect, which will be generated by greater investments in the sector from so many companies and the completion of the merger with Microsoft so that we can compete better. Thank you for your passion, your enthusiasm and your commitment to excellence. With esteem, Bobby “