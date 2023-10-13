Activision Blizzard’s controversial boss Bobby Kotick has said he will stay on as the company’s CEO for the remainder of 2023, following Microsoft’s long-awaited acquisition of the company today.

A statement from Xbox boss Phil Spencer says similarly, with Kotick’s tenure at the company set to continue through “the end of 2023” to “ensure a smooth and seamless integration.”

Neither notice makes it explicit what will happen next year, although the wording of both statements suggests Kotick’s departure is possible as early as January 2024.



“I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition,” Kotick wrote in his statement to Activision Blizzard staff. “Phil has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.”

“Bobby Kotick has agreed to remain in his role through the end of 2023, reporting directly to me,” Spencer similarly wrote“to ensure a smooth and seamless integration. We look forward to working together as a unified team and we will share more updates on our new organizational structure in the coming months.”

Kotick and the rest of the Activision Blizzard board resigned as directors of the company today as part of the acquisition process.

The company’s CEO has long been a divisive figure, with his enormous salary raising eyebrows while regular staff suffered layoffs rounds of layoffs. In 2020, shareholders were urged to vote against Kotick’s proposed bulging bonus package, as the average Activision employee earned less than one percent of what Kotick did each year.

Earlier this week, Kotick hosted a town hall-style meeting with employees to discuss the future of Activision Blizzard and the games industry in general, which he presented alongside Gavin and Stacey actor James Corden.

More to follow.