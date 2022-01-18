Some million dollar agreements have given rise to some of the largest and most important companies in the sector.

The industry reels every time there is a million dollar purchase. The most recent earthquake we have experienced with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft through an agreement that amounts to an amount close to $70 billion. Although there is still many unknowns Around this movement, it should be noted that Microsoft had already cornered the news with strategies such as the purchase of Bethesda, although other companies are not far behind in this practice.

Buying studios and striking big deals is the order of the day, but It is not something that we have not seen in other times. Without going any further, PlayStation bought Insomniac Games not long ago, creators of the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man, while Phil Spencer’s did the same with Rare back in 2002. Below, we review some of the most notorious purchases in the history of the video game.

Activision Blizzard (Microsoft) – $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard has already made important transactions in the past, but now it stars in the new operation of Microsoft. A purchase of 68,700 million dollars with which the great technology takes emblematic sagas. Zynga (Take-Two) – $12.7 billion Mobile games have caught the attention of the community, and Take-Two has not overlooked this detail. For this reason, it has been done with Zynga, creators of the well-known Farmville, for 12,700 million dollars. Supercell (Tencent) – $8.6 billion Sometimes we forget the potential of the mobile market. And it is that Tencent took over Supercell (Clash of Clans) for the dizzying figure of 8,600 million dollars. Yes, more than Microsoft has paid for Bethesda. Bethesda (Microsoft) – $7.5 billion Xbox’s bouquet of studios and franchises has just expanded in a spectacular way, although it hasn’t been exactly cheap: 7,500 million dollars. A historic move for the industry. King (Activision Blizzard) – $6 billion The Swedes reached their maximum splendor thanks to Cundy Crush and starred in one of the biggest purchases in history, as it was acquired by Activision Blizzard for almost 6,000 million dollars. Mojang Studios (Microsoft) Minecraft is a social phenomenon, in Redmond they know it and the figures of the agreement prove it: 2,500 million dollars. In its day we raised our hands to our heads, but is there a more profitable license? Oculus VR (Facebook) – $2 billion Mark Zuckerberg’s social network knows that there is a lot of potential in video games, and that is why he did not hesitate to pay 2,000 million dollars for Oculus VR. Its objective? “Making impossible experiences possible.” Sumo Digital (Tencent) – $1.27 billion Still pending approval is the purchase of Sumo Digital by Tencent valued at 1,270 million dollars. With it, the Chinese conglomerate takes the reins of several teams spread between Europe and the US. BioWare (Electronic Arts) – $775 million In 2007, EA decided to expand its studies by taking over the creators of great works such as Baldur’s Gate, Mass Effect, Dragon Age or KOTOR, among others. The operation was closed for about 775 million dollars. Saber Interactive (THQ Nordic) – $529 million The expansion of THQ Nordic does not seem to have an end, and 529 million dollars is a high figure. They are responsible for titles like World War Z, Killing Floor 2 or Spintires SnowRunner, among others. Riot Games (Tencent) – $400 million The Chinese took over 93% of the creators of League of Legends for 400 million dollars in 2011. Later, in 2015 they decided to acquire the remaining 7%, although the figures did not come out. Rare (Microsoft) – $375 million Rare left a great legacy during the 90s, and Microsoft decided to acquire the British in 2002 for an approximate amount of 375 million dollars. After the successful Sea of ​​Thieves, they already work in Everwild. Epic Games (Tencent) – $330 million The acquisitions of the Chinese giant have no limits. 330 million dollars is a significant sum, if we take into account that it was only enough to take over 40% of the creators of a phenomenon like Fortnite. Insomniac Games (Sony) – $229 million 229 million dollars are what Sony has invested to continue showing off titles like Ratchet & Clank or Marvel’s Spider-Man, among others. PS5 will nurture its catalog thanks to Californians. DMA Design / RockStar (Take-Two) – $20 million Lemmings, Body Harvest, early GTAs… DMA Design left a legacy before it became RockStar North. Take-Two was aware of this and made its purchase for just 20 million dollars!

