Activision Blizzard he nominated Kristen Hines as the new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Hines, who will report to the chief people officer Julie Hodgeswill join the company and its senior management team on April 25.

She will play a leading role in delivering on Activision Blizzard’s commitment to increase the number of women and non-binary people in its workforce by 50 percent over the next five years.

Activision Blizzard has stated that Hines will also work with all of its teams “to ensure diverse and inclusive perspectives are included in game design, including storylines, character development, gameplay and community interaction“.

Hines joins Activision Blizzard from Accenture, where he was CEO leading the company’s global practice of inclusion, diversity and equity.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company that is prioritizing its commitment to DEI and making progress towards the ambitious goals it has set itself.“, he has declared. “I look forward to leading the company’s efforts to further build a work environment that values ​​transparency, fairness and inclusiveness“.

“Gaming has tremendous potential to connect communities around the world and show off heroes from all backgrounds. Looking forward to playing a role in expanding the talent landscape that brings these compelling experiences to a broad player base.“.

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotickhe added: “Kristen’s success leading a complex transformation with measurable results makes her the right person to deliver on our diversity, equity and inclusion commitments. We will build a model workplace in line with our values“.

The company recently said it is having trouble attracting new employees and retaining existing ones, and that its recruitment struggles could be exacerbated by the numerous controversies and lawsuits involving Activision Blizzard.

In March, a federal court judge said it would approve Activision Blizzard’s $ 18 million settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed last year by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is suing Activision Blizzard for its alleged failure to handle sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

In January it was announced that Microsoft intends to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $ 68.7 billion deal, the largest ever in the video game industry.

Microsoft hopes to complete the deal in the first half of 2023.

