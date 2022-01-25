It seems that Activision Blizzard wants to continue to be the undisputed protagonist of these very last weeks, after the colossal announcement of his acquisition from Microsoft. Well, it seems that the studies of the aforementioned Activision Blizzard are working on a new promising one AAA survival game not yet officially presented.

Despite very little being said in the course of this odd one “Half announcement”, the well-known exponent of the company Mike Ybarra, posted on Twitter that the company is busy in the development of a title AAA coming to PC and console (although for now we don’t know exactly for which platforms).

Obviously the announcement sparked the imagination of the fans who said they were very curious and enthusiastic about the announcement, albeit still very cryptic. In fact, according to what Ybarra himself implied, the state of work on the product should still be at a purely embryonic level, even if there is already a playable build internally by the developers.

The famous rep then took advantage of the situation to make requests for new qualified staff, with job advertisements to be able to enlarge and improve the title. Unfortunately, however, there are absolutely unknown (at the time of writing) more interesting details such as the setting of the game and the style it will have, although already the term “Survival” let us understand in what genre the title will presumably be placed.

Below we leave you the posts taken from the Activision Blizzard job advertisements for this new survival video game:

For thirty years, Blizzard has created universes for millions of players around the world (…) This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, listen and be heard. This is our mission! Do you like survival games? Want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers early on in a new project in a new world… and help write the next chapter in Blizzard history? This is your call to adventure. Will you answer?

This news is only the last of a very intense week on the giant Activision Blizzard, after the announcement of theMicrosoft’s purchase has monopolized the attention of millions of gamers around the world. Certainly a story to be written in the annals of the videogame media.