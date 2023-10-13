L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft has just materialized and there will be time for further information, but among the first details emerges the confirmation, by Phil Spencer and Bobby Kotick, of the desire to continue to support other platforms in addition to Xbox, that is PlayStation, Nintendo, PC and mobile.

The issue was already touched on in Phil Spencer’s message published on Xbox Wire to welcome the Activision Blizzard teams: “For the millions of fans who love Activision, Blizzard and King games, we want you to know that today is a good day to play. You are the heart and soul of these franchises and we are honored to have you as part of our community,” the Xbox boss wrote.

“Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC or mobile, here You are welcome and will remain so even if you don’t play your favorite franchise on Xbox”, this is the main passage of the question, because it essentially reiterates the idea that Microsoft’s approach to Activision Blizzard’s games will probably continue to be multiplatform, at least for several years.