The question of allegations of harassment inside Activision Blizzard With the’SEC federal investigation, which also places the CEO, Bobby Kotick, as an element sued pending the continuation of the investigation.

Securities and Exchange Commission indicted Bobby Kotick, as manager and administrator of Activision Blizzard, in the course of the extensive investigation that the American federal agency is carrying out to clarify the numerous allegations of harassment and misconduct in the workplace made by some employees against the company.

The SEC is a government agency that moves to also protect the interests of a company’s investors and ensure that it acts correctly in the market, and in this case it has launched a wide-ranging maneuver on Activision Blizzard to verify the behaviors within the company.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard

The CEO Kotick, along with other board members are currently sued within this maneuver, which also provides for the examination of various documents by the SEC starting from 2019, in order to be able to fully verify what has happened in the offices over the years.

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson reported that the company is cooperating with the SEC, which it also requested files and documents regarding employees and former staff members, including arrangements made with the latter who have recently left the company.

We recall that the first official maneuver, in this sense, started from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), which first accused Activision Blizzard for not having taken adequate countermeasures to eliminate deviated and toxic conduct within the offices.

The SEC maneuver probably also comes following the lawsuit of the shareholders for hiding the cases of harassment, brought by them against the company.