Let’s imagine one TV series dedicated toacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft. In the meantime, would it be better if it were a comedy or a drama? Given the numerous comic moments, we opt for comedy, but with the addition of a pinch of adventure. After all, we would hardly be able to insert in a drama the scene of Phil Spencer, the good guy, and Jim Ryan, the bad guy (sorry Jim, but in this case the role fits you perfectly), who fight over the graces of the soldier Ball of Lard , famous nerd who pretends to be a war hero, but in reality he just changes the name of his rifle every year, calling it Black Ops, when Modern Warfare, when Vanguard and so on.

In previous episodes we have seen Spencer jubilantly announce the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, to then find himself catapulted against his will in a hard-fought mission for the glory of capitalism and Game Pass subscribers (they pay monthly and are entitled to it) which led him to courageously face the three forces that hold up the balance of the market (British CMA, European Commission and American FTC), fomented by the evil Ryan, who does not want to lose his control over the Call of Duty series. While facing the three bosses, he also had time for some fetch quests (Brazilian, Chilean antitrust, etc.) that allowed him to level up and answer some serious accusations, such as wanting to create a monopoly.

There was no shortage of twists, such as the surprise agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Mario’s company consoles, described as smoke and mirrors by Sony, or the fears expressed by Ryan in case the acquisition goes through, to see the new CODs with exclusive content and benefits on Xbox (then he realized he was reading his business plan, but by then it was too late).

Even the last few episodes have reserved several moments worthy of being engraved in the collective memory of the gaming industry (which doesn’t have one, since it doesn’t even remember who created and formed it), such as Microsoft pretending not to know much on the COD series, the FTC which decides to block the agreement without ever having spoken to Microsoft, the CMA which postpones its verdict until April probably hoping that those of the others will arrive in the meantime.

There was no shortage of appeals to the American constitution, analysts who predicted Todd Howard’s sacrifice to obtain the favor of the gods, Nintendo defined as a poor company of losers … unfortunate by Sony and so on and so forth. In fact, one wonders who needs a TV series when the entertainment offered by a $70 billion acquisition is of this level… One only has to hope that by the time this story is over, someone will attempt an equally successful acquisition. great, so as to start season 2.