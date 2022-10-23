It was a quiet 18 January 2022, we were still struggling with the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, we were breaking the first foil of the year on diets and gym memberships by eating the last slices of pandoro. From the American front came a news capable of dropping candied fruit and raisins from the panettone left at home in one fell swoop: Xbox buys Activision Blizzard.

An unexpected and mammoth market movement that saw the Redmond giant fielding almost 70 billion dollars, ranking as one of the largest monetary movements in the sector, making Bethesda’s of the year before a trifle. With this twist in the Xbox Games Studios, the team count would have risen to 30 and names of the caliber of Diablo, Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft would have joined the Entier Division headed by Phil Spencer.

We talked about it for a long time and we continue to talk about it today because the road to closing the deal, we knew, is long and winding. With such an important amount of money and a consequent conspicuous shift in the balance of the sector, the bodies that supervise the markets and the acquisitions of listed companies are called upon to avoid the monopoly.



On January 18, after rumors started the previous day but branded as false, the announcement of the biggest transition in the world of gaming arrives, a handful of billions below that of Disney-Fox.

We are talking about the Antitrust Authority and all the territorial bodies called to scrutinize in detail the commercial and financial data of the companies involved and the possible consequences that they will have in the medium and long term. Microsoft, which will pay out the money by taking over all Activision Blizzard shares at $ 95 each or by paying the latter 3 billion “for the trouble” if the deal is blocked, had ruled on a possible conclusion of the acquisition. in fiscal year 2023.

We are in mid-October, the new year is fast approaching, and here are the first results with the CADE, the Brazilian control body, which has given its approval. The ball has now passed to Europe and the statements coming from the CMA are feeding the pages of business newspapers and those of the specialized press. On the one hand Xbox who finds himself presenting documents on documents in favor of him, also slipping on some crafty statement, on the other Sony, or rather Jim Ryan forced to commute by praising the damage that his company could suffer from this. acquisition.

We must emphasize that, as stated on the day of the announcement, with the entry of Activision Blizzard within the Xbox Games Studios, it would lead Xbox to conquer the lowest step of the podium of companies for revenue, in the most common jargon, of pure and simple turnover (not to be confused with net profit, another thorny issue in this delicate moment). Above the American giant, with a sparkling silver medal, there is PlayStation, which would still remain largely prosperous thanks to its exclusives and the sales of PS4 and PS5.



Jim Ryan, spokesman for the Playstation reasons why this “marriage is not to be done”, is forced to defend his company tooth and nail, arriving at rather bizarre assertions.

All this was enough, data in hand, for the CADE, which declared: “in the event that Activision Blizzard games – and in particular Call of Duty – become an exclusive of the Microsoft ecosystem, SG / Cade does not believe that this possibility represents, in itself, a risk for competition in the console market as a whole. “From Brazil, therefore, there are no fears and if Xbox were to renege on the word, making the new incoming IPs exclusive, this would not harm Playstation. significantly, while maintaining its market position.

Here also one of Sony’s latest acquisitions comes into play, or Bungie, for which we were promised the continuity of keeping Destiny as a cross-platform title, so much so that this purchase was quickly approved by all without any hitch. But will this also be the case for the new games? It is very plausible not, and even more certain will be the arrival of exclusive content for Bungie’s flagship game, which already happened before it entered the Japanese wing.

And what other cross-platform game benefits from PlayStation-only exclusive missions, operators and bundles? Just CoD, the saga that seems to animate more the perplexities of the English CMA. The famous shooter had a partnership with Xbox only in the Xbox 360 era and then offered, year after year, content and early access only for PlayStation 4 and 5 owners. Why Ryan and Sony are so afraid of losing Call of Duty ?



The Xbox studio count, with Activision Blizzard in it, would therefore reach 30: an enormous firepower, but which still has to find a balance given the problems encountered in the timing with Obsidian, InXile and all the others.

The answer was given by Senior Director Sorcha O’Carroll of the CMA, who in a long document of 76 pages analyzed the market situation of the parties, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, and the assessments of the other forces potentially involved.

The focal point of it all, mindful of acquisitions like Disney’s with Fox, is where to set the limit. The acquisition of Bethesda and Bungie or Housemarque are irrelevant to the competition while Activision Blizzard within the Xbox can create a haemorrhage of displacement of users enough to drain a competitor? The data presented seems to suggest that Sony, with its exclusive hardware and software, can take the hit and still remain well above the Xbox in turnover. On the other hand, what is analyzed in detail is the post-acquisition future, as far as it may be possible to predict it.

The CMA, in the document cited above, also places a lot of attention on the Game Pass factor and the expansion of the mobile division but above all on the proprietary servers for Azure cloud gaming, always belonging to the Redmond giant and which PlayStation also uses it. This report concludes with the following passage: “Most competitors have raised concerns about this, with Microsoft being able to make ABK games exclusive to its platform; and / or degrade the quality of ABK games on other platforms; and / or Microsoft’s potential self-preference behavior. These concerns have been taken into account where appropriate in the above assessment ”.



The accusations launched by Sony, however, leave us perplexed: asking the CMA to block the acquisition for fear of seeing the quality of the games lower and to make some contents exclusive is like the ox that gives a cuckold to the donkey.

This excerpt refers to PlayStation’s famous list of concerns that it would have drawn up when contacted to have its say, and which somehow impacted the UK CMA’s ratings, which did not happen with the Brazilian CADE.

In addition, reference is made to how Microsoft is moving dangerously like a hungry shark, framing a precise economic pattern: buying a software house, reassuring users by lying and then making the acquired IPs exclusive. The example of Bethesda is given with Starfield and Redfall, of Obsidian with The Outer Worlds 2, Fable and Awoved and Ninja Theory with Senua Hellblade 2.

Why is all this bordering on ridicule? Dear Jim, in fact, is exposing to the Antitrust what PlayStation has been doing for years and is perpetuating it today. Didn’t the same thing happen with the acquisition, in clearer times, of Naughty Dog and Insomniac? None of the IPs from these studios arrived on the market as a multi-platform but only exclusive, and only in recent years Sony has opened up to the PC for a handful of titles. Xbox, for its part, focuses on the entire accessibility thanks to the Game Pass, therefore PC and Xbox but also TV and cloud, albeit still in an embryonic stage.



There is no doubt that Xbox has gotten into fifth gear with the arrival of Phil Spencer, so much so that Kojima collaborates with the American giant for an exclusive game.

And what about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? For the latter, in fact, there were early access and more days for the beta of the Activision game and exclusive content arriving at the launch on PlayStation (without forgetting the exclusive Zombie mode in Cold War). These advantages come not only from the market position but from a monetary outlay by the Japanese company to secure them.

Xbox, in the role of the petulant child, further treads the hand by pointing out to the English body that PlayStation (to its credit is clear) is a force so strong on the market that it can raise the prices at will even of the consoles to more than one year after release; on this, obviously, no competent body has expressed dissent.

That the dollars Sony pays or collects are greener than Microsoft’s? Let’s imagine not, the amount of money circulating in this sector to sign partnerships and acquisitions is becoming important, and it is therefore right that someone be vigilant about such transactions. Having said that, this control must however take place by competent bodies and qualified professionals in the gaming sector and not only in the financial one.



And Nintendo? For its part, the leaders of the Big N have exposed themselves but not with Ryan’s fervor, enjoying an excellent market position even without having CoDs on their platform.

Extrapolating further steps unfortunately confirms how much the CMA is not fully aware of the market positions of the parties involved. It is in fact asserted how much Nintendo, which has a turnover higher than Xbox even without having Call of Duty in its line up, has a target for families and therefore has no influence on what is disputed. Identifying the Big N console as a mere “familiar” console demonstrates the vision with the blinders of the Antitrust which therefore continues to give rise to a PlayStation on a war footing, never like now.

How will the CMA decide then? To have an answer to this question we will have to wait a little longer, as the document ends with the waiting for further reports and declarations before being able to expose itself definitively. What is certain is that a climate of this type among the largest gaming companies had never been seen before, so much so that it became almost a sit-com with every declaration of both sides; some funny, some pretty ridiculous. So we just have to take a seat on the sofa with Nintendo, with a large portion of popcorn, and enjoy the show until the outcome of this debate.