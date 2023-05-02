One of the most obvious paradoxes of the whole blockade affairacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft wanted by CM extensionthe British antitrust body, is seeing the strange reaction of Microsoft and Sony fans, as if they were parties to the deal.

Now, one of the problems with the whole affair is that it has been debated very badly indeed (in the opinion of the writer, of course), often (indeed, we always say) without starting from the documents, even though they exist in considerable quantities, but only from opinions of third parties, with the latter frequently not arising from the above documents, but from a humorous approach to the facts, or from a partial reading of the same, in the sense that convenient extracts have been chosen, without contextualizing them, to try to connote the decision in a certain way and make the CMA appear totally incompetent in the matter.

Yet it should have been clear to all that discussing these topics requires some competence of an economic and legal nature, or at least the patience to read the more than four hundred pages with which the CMA justified its decision (for an accurate reconstruction of the matter, we refer you to a videos on Youtube in which Dr. Mara Sanvitale, a colleague of GameTimers, precisely examines the motivations of the CMA, which seems to us to be the most punctual intervention possible on the subject, from which we have also taken quite a few ideas for this article). Thus, for example, it would have been avoided to pass off as opinions of the CMA some information provided by videogame publishers themselves or to misunderstand many of the arguments raised relating to the cloud market.

Having said that and however one thinks of it, it is not clear why the decision of one was contested with such ferocity public body English, theoretically placed to protect the market, ergo of the collective interest, as if to want to disavow its legitimacy, and instead the excessive reactions of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard were applauded, complete with endorsements to the threats brought to the English government as if to enjoy the attempt at institutional bullying and as if it were normal for a multinational to be able to blackmail an entire nation in the face of a failure to grant. After all, if certain businesses have to pass the scrutiny of the antitrust bodies, it is precisely because they are considered of such public and social importance that they must be carefully scrutinized.

Having said that it can of course be in disagreement with what has been established by the English, we need to think about why such a technical question has become the usual object of stadium support, instead of opening reflections of a broader nature on the current state of the market, perhaps trying to understand the true reasons for the decision.