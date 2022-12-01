The financial investment company Wedbush Securities added the shares of Activision Blizzard to his “Best Ideas List” to invest in, because he expects theacquisition of the company by Microsoft for about 69 billion dollars will be completed within the next six months.

Wedbus gives this result as very probable, a sign that it believes in its success, despite the problems encountered with some antitrust bodies.

Naturally Wedbush has no weight in the final decision of the antitrust bodies, but the fact that he has confidence in the success of the agreement is certainly indicative, at least of how it is possible to read the whole situation in a positive way, despite the setbacks.

The news came just after the Federal Trade Commission’s denial on CNBC of a lawsuit against Microsoft that sent Activision Blizzard’s stock up 1%.