There United States Chamber of Commerce, attacked the UK’s antitrust authority, the CMA, over how it is handling Microsoft’s assessment of Activision Blizzard’s acquisition. The text written by Sean Heater, the Senior Vice President of International Regulatory Affairs & Antitrust of the US Chamber of Commerce on the latter’s website never directly mentions the case, but it is well understood when he writes: “US companies have the responsibility to comply with the competition regimes in which they operate, but foreign regulators have a responsibility to ensure that they ensure fair and fair valuations to these companies, consistent with international best practices. ” Then referring to two other very hot cases. Heater introduces the text by making an indirect reference, because it is general, but linked to the recent decision of the English antitrust to start a second phase of investigation into the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, motivating it with a document full of errors and prejudices: ” Some recent decisions have called into question the ability of US companies to get a fair assessment from foreign antitrust agencies. Across the Atlantic, agencies in Europe and the UK have concealed decisive evidence from US defendants. improper purely American transactions and it appears that we have collaborated with other regulatory bodies to deny justice to US companies. “

From here an appeal to Congress and to the White House to intervene so that international antitrust bodies express their assessments of US companies fairly and impartially, guaranteeing them fair treatment.

After recalling some rules with which to express fair and detached judgments, Heater directly attacks the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom), not referring to the Microsoft case but to that of Half, which was denied the acquisition of GIPHY. On appeal it was found that the CMA had expressed its assessment without taking into account crucial evidence (the fact that Snap, Meta’s direct competitor on the acquisition, did not see any problems in the acquisition), but the acquisition still jumped for the final decision of the English body.

Heater even goes so far as to question the authority of the interventions of the international antitrust bodies on US companies, in case such mistakes are repeated.