There CMA – i.e. the English antitrust – has revealed that the new agreement proposed by Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King answers the doubts previously raised. He also says there are some final details he needs to deliberate on before making a final decision, but the impression is that Xbox is ever closer to the acquisition of the company. Brad Smith of Microsoft commented on the issue on X, explaining how the company is happy with the steps forward. Let’s see the details about what is happening.

Details on the new agreement The cloud was the CMA’s main concern Via the English government website we can read: “Earlier this year, the CMA blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of all of Activision due to fears that the deal could harm competition in the cloud gaming sector in the UK. After the deal was blocked, Microsoft submitted a restructured transaction to the CMA for review in August.” “Under this new agreement, Microsoft will not purchase cloud gaming rights held by Activision, which will instead be sold to an independent third party, Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Ubisoft), prior to completion of the transaction.” See also Valve wants to know your opinion on Steam Deck: users put verified games to the test “The preemptive sale of cloud gaming rights will Ubisoft a key content provider for cloud gaming servicesreplicating the role that Activision would have had in the market as an independent operator.” “Unlike the original agreement, Microsoft will no longer control cloud gaming rights for Activision content, therefore will not be able to restrict access to key Activision content to its cloud gaming service or to deny these games to rivals. Unlike remedies previously rejected by the CMA, Ubisoft will be free to offer Activision games both directly to consumers and to any cloud gaming service providers in any way it chooses, including buy-to-play or multigame subscription services, or any new content delivery model that may emerge as the market develops. The agreement with Ubisoft also requires Microsoft to port Activision games to operating systems other than Windows and support game emulators when required, addressing the other major shortcoming of the previous package of remedies.” See also Will Starfield be a "flop" like Redfall? Fans are scared

The CMA’s response Ubisoft will make the deal with the CMA possible “The CMA believes that the restructured agreement contributes important changes that substantially resolve the concerns expressed earlier this year in connection with the original transaction.” “In particular, the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft will prevent this important content – ​​including games like Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft – from coming under Microsoft’s control in relation to cloud gaming. The CMA had initially found that Microsoft already has a strong position in cloud gaming services and could use its control over Activision’s content to stifle competition and strengthen this position. The new agreement instead sees the cloud streaming rights for Activision games transferred to an independent operator, Ubisoft, maintaining open competition in the development of the cloud gaming market in the coming years.” “Although the restructured agreement is materially different from the previous transaction and substantially addresses most of the concerns, the CMA has limited the residual concerns that certain provisions of Activision’s sale of cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft may be circumvented, terminated, or unenforced.” See also Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on Sony platforms "as long as there's a PlayStation out there to ship to" “To address these concerns, Microsoft offered remedies to ensure that the terms of Activision’s sale of rights to Ubisoft are enforceable by the CMA. The CMA has provisionally concluded that this additional protection should address remaining concerns. The CMA has opened a consultation, until 6 Octoberon the remedies proposed by Microsoft.”



#Activision #Blizzard #acquisition #CMA #appreciates #Xbox #agreement