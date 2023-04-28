The Anti-Monopoly Committee, the antitrust body of theUkrainehas approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftbelieving that the maneuver will not negatively affect competition in the video game market.

Different speech instead as regards the market of cloudwhich is considered completely irrelevant by the anti-trust body in its decision, as it specifies that “Microsoft and Activision Blizzard do not carry out economic activities in the sector of cloud gaming services in Ukraine, therefore, the concerns expressed by the European Commission and the reasons for the ban in Great Britain are not relevant to assess the impact of the acquisition on competitive dynamics in Ukraine.”

Ukraine is currently the seventh country to approve Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, after Serbia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile and South Africa. Instead it was rejected by the CMA, the UK antitrust, and by the US FTC which will have to face the Redmond giant in the courtrooms in the summer.

On May 22, 2023 we will have another important verdict, namely the one from the European Commission, which will be fundamental in determining the outcome of the manoeuvre. In any case, considering the times of the American justice and the appeal made to the CAT by Microsoft against the CMA’s decision, even in the best case scenario the acquisition could not be completed before 2024.