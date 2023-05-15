The acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft was approved by the European antitrust. The decision comes just weeks after the blockade by the UK CMA. There European Commission concluded that the agreement can be approved thanks to the commitments made by Microsoft on cloud gaming, a position exactly opposite to that of the CMA.

The EU noted that Microsoft “would have no incentive to refuse distribution of Activision games to Sony” and that “even if Microsoft decided to withdraw Activision games from the PlayStation, this would not significantly harm competition in the market for console”. However, EU regulators, as well as those in the UK, have noted that the acquisition could hurt competition in the distribution of PC and console games through gaming services. cloud gaming.

The European Commission has defined some remedies to enable the acquisition. These include a free license for consumers in EU countries that would allow them to stream via “any cloud game streaming service of their choice” all current and future Activision Blizzard PC and console games they have access to. of a licence. Cloud providers will also be offered a free license to stream these games in EU markets.

These licenses mean that consumers in EU countries will have the right to stream Activision Blizzard games they have purchased or subscribed to on “any cloud game streaming service of their choice and play them on any device with any operating system”.

“Our decision represents an important step in that direction, bringing Activision’s popular games to more devices and consumers than ever before through cloud game streaming,” he said. Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President responsible for competition policy at the European Commission. “The commitments offered by Microsoft will enable streaming of these games to any cloud game streaming service for the first time, enhancing competition and growth opportunities.”

We will now have to see if Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA will be successful or if the English body will reconfirm the choice.