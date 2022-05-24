As we reported today, Raven QA it won a historic battle and gained union recognition. Raven Software falls under the scope of Activision Blizzard, currently engaged in lawsuits for alleged gender discrimination in the workplace. The National Labor Relations Board also accused the publisher of illegally threatening her staff.

The NLRB determined that Activision Blizzard would illegally threaten employees with social media rules that would conflict with workers’ rights. This news follows a complaint filed with the NLRB when an employee was allegedly threatened for talking about their working conditions.

If Activision Blizzard does not resolve this issue quickly, it will receive a formal complaint from the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board in Los Angeles.

This is the latest accusation in a long line for the company. On the other hand, Raven has been organizing with a union for months and Activision Blizzard initially opposed this move.

As for this new allegation, Activision Blizzard hasn’t made any comments yet.

Source: Polygon