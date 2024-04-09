Over 27,000 Call of Duty accounts were banned over the weekend for cheating across Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, according to Activision.

Upgraded detection systems of the Ricochet anti-cheat system are behind this wave of bans, with further security updates to come.

The news follows the recent release of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, which features various additions and the return of Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty social media account Charlie Intel shared the full statement from Team Ricochet: “#TeamRICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of upgraded detection systems. The team is progressing on a new set of security updates and anticipates more ban waves to come.”

The Ricochet system has seen a number of updates since its inception in 2021.

For instance, in August last year the system was updated to alert players in real time if a cheater is removed from the game, with a kill feed notification.

Since January this year, the system can detect if mouse and keyboard players activate aim assist – and will shut down accordingly.

The third season of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 adds six new multiplayer maps – including fan favorite Rebirth Island – as well as a new season of Ranked Play, new Zombies missions, and more.

It'll also receive a parkour-based map named G3T_H1GH, as well as Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong skins, according to dataminers.