Activision has revealed that it has over 27,000 Call of Duty players banned only in the last weekend. The company explains that it has improved the cheating detection system and with a security update it has targeted those who behave incorrectly. Additionally, players who escaped this first wave of bans should expect to be caught in the next ones.

The bans come after the launch of Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, which coincided with a free multiplayer trial just ended which probably brought with it new cheaters, who however were short-lived.

Activision wrote: “The Team RICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of enhanced detention systems. The team is rolling out a number of security updates and we anticipate new ban waves in the future.”