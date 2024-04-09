Activision has revealed that it has over 27,000 Call of Duty players banned only in the last weekend. The company explains that it has improved the cheating detection system and with a security update it has targeted those who behave incorrectly. Additionally, players who escaped this first wave of bans should expect to be caught in the next ones.
The bans come after the launch of Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, which coincided with a free multiplayer trial just ended which probably brought with it new cheaters, who however were short-lived.
Activision wrote: “The Team RICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of enhanced detention systems. The team is rolling out a number of security updates and we anticipate new ban waves in the future.”
Fewer cheaters but more bots?
The elimination of cheaters in Call of Duty it is a priority, given that they risk creating great difficulties for honest players. Players would be forced to abandon the game if their efforts were continually blocked by cheaters, resulting in Activision losing users and revenue.
However, it is not always the cheaters who turn players away. As we recently reported to you, in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile users are reporting an excessive presence of bots: these are designed to help less experienced players have easier opponents to face and to speed up matchmaking, but they can also make it less fun the games.
