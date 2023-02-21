Ahead of Microsoft’s official hearing in the European Commission, where the company will try to defend theacquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich will take place today, February 21, 2023, UNI Global Unionan international federation of trade unions with around 20 million workers in 150 countries, publicly supported of the manoeuvre, asking MEPs to consider the positive impact it could have on the labor market, as well as for consumers.

“We know the committee is focusing on the effect the deal will have on consumers, but it cannot ignore the role this deal would play in making the job market of video games for workers,” said Christy Hoffman, secretary general of UNI Global Union, in an official statement.

“This is an industry where workers are being squeezed by excessive hours and low pay while facing sexual harassment and discrimination. It’s an industry that needs an expansion of worker protections elMicrosoft’s commitment to workers’ rights will help make it happen.”

The press release mentions the fact that Microsoft has stipulated with the CWA, the federation of trade unions in the USA affiliated to UNI Global Union, a neutrality agreement in which it undertakes to voluntarily recognize trade unions in the company after the acquisition and to respect freedom of association free from harassment and intimidation. Microsoft has also made a public pledge to honor the right of all employees to join a union.

“UNI has consistently opposed monopolies and the consolidation of corporate power at the expense of workers,” Hoffman added. “But in this case, we have weighed up the greater social impact on workers and in the labor market and ask the commission to do the same.”

Activision Blizzard mascots

Simultaneously the CWA extension, which in the past had already sided in favor of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, has sent a letter to Margrethe Vestager, the European commissioner for competition, urging her to consider the positive impact that the maneuver could have on the market of video game work. Below is an excerpt from the document signed by President Chris Shelton:

“When the acquisition was announced, we studied the implications for labor markets and raised concerns about the potential increase in employer power over workers which could worsen the labor monopsony, leading to lower wages and less bargaining power over working conditions”.

“After raising these concerns, we were able to enter a dialogue with Microsoft that resulted in an agreement to ensure Activision Blizzard workers have a clear path to collective bargaining if the merger is completed.”

“Microsoft’s binding commitments will give employees a seat at the table and ensure that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard benefits the company’s workers and the broader video game market.” “Collective bargaining is an effective counterweight to employer power in the labor market, as is well documented in empirical research.”