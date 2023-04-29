According to the words of the CEO of Activision BlizzardBobby Kotick, the appeal to the CAT English of Microsoft to overturn the CMA’s verdict on the takeover may take less time than expected. In fact, according to him, the lawyers of the Redmond colossus have identified a way to “accelerate” the process, relying on the reasons, in his opinion irrational, expressed by the British antitrust.

As you probably know, a few days ago the CMA definitively rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which could seriously jeopardize the success of the maneuver. However, the Redmond company does not give up, but rather has already announced that will appeal to the CAT (Competition Appeal Tribunal) to invalidate the antitrust verdict.

But how long will we have to wait to know the outcome of the appeal? We have previously reported on our pages the words of analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, who says that it may be necessary up to nine months.

Well, according to Bobby Kotick, it could actually take much less, as Microsoft’s lawyers have already worked out their strategy and believe they can speed up and achieve an “accelerated result” by leveraging the CMA’s unconvincing arguments.

“We, Microsoft and our attorneys, who are exceptionally skilled in judicial review, think there is a way to expedite the process, and the CMA’s findings were so flawed, we should be able to get an expedited result,” he said Kotick.

The CEO of Activision Blizzard did not indicate precise timing, however, stating that more details could arrive next week.

“I can’t tell you yet what the timeline will be, because we haven’t presented our appeal in a formal way, but we will have a lot more details over the course of the next week and we will really understand better what the timeline will be,” he added.

In recent days Kotick has also pointed the finger at the FTC, in his opinion guilty of collusion with the CMA and of having influenced its verdict regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. He charges which have been flatly rejected by the FTC.