In an interview with the Financial Times, Bobby Kotick spoke again about theacquisition of Activision Blizzardstating that attorney Beth Wilkinson hired by Microsoft is sure it can tear the FTC apart in court.

The FTC is trying to counter Microsoft’s 69 billion dollar maneuver through a lawsuit, which however does not seem to worry the CEO of Activision Blizzard. In fact, he declared that the lawyer Beth Wilkinson, who in 2012 had been commissioned by the FTC itself to conduct an investigation into Google, not only could win, but could even “squash” US antitrust.

“He believes that if he has to file a lawsuit against the FTC, it will absolutely crush them,” Kotick told the Financial Times.

Activision Blizzard

The CEO of Activision Blizzard, who according to rumors will remain in office regardless of the outcome of the acquisition, also recently accused Sony of having severed relations with the company and communications with Microsoft, all in an attempt to sabotage the acquisition.

Meanwhile yesterday the CMA announced it had tentatively rejected the acquisition, as it could lead to “higher prices, less choice and less innovation for UK gamers”.