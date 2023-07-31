There CM extension published the 34-page document filed by Microsoft on 25 July in which he asked the English antitrust to reconsider its verdict on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard based on the new circumstances that have arisen after the signing of agreements with Sony and various cloud gaming companies.

In April, the CMA had decided to block the operation due to the possible risks to competitiveness in the cloud gaming market. Since Microsoft has made deals to bring the Call of Duty series to cloud services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Boosteroid and Ubitus, as well as with Sony PlayStation, which was basically the biggest opponent of Activision Blizzard’s acquisition.

In light of these contracts, as well as the material that emerged from the lawsuit with the US FTC, the verdict of the European Commission and the new proposal from Microsoft to modify the terms of the acquisition, the Redmond company has therefore asked the CMA to review the its location and possibly definitively approve the manoeuvre also in the UK.

Unfortunately, the document includes numerous obscured parts, so we cannot know in detail, for example, the terms of the agreement signed by Sony or the new proposals made to the CMA,