There CM extension published the 34-page document filed by Microsoft on 25 July in which he asked the English antitrust to reconsider its verdict on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard based on the new circumstances that have arisen after the signing of agreements with Sony and various cloud gaming companies.
In April, the CMA had decided to block the operation due to the possible risks to competitiveness in the cloud gaming market. Since Microsoft has made deals to bring the Call of Duty series to cloud services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Boosteroid and Ubitus, as well as with Sony PlayStation, which was basically the biggest opponent of Activision Blizzard’s acquisition.
In light of these contracts, as well as the material that emerged from the lawsuit with the US FTC, the verdict of the European Commission and the new proposal from Microsoft to modify the terms of the acquisition, the Redmond company has therefore asked the CMA to review the its location and possibly definitively approve the manoeuvre also in the UK.
Unfortunately, the document includes numerous obscured parts, so we cannot know in detail, for example, the terms of the agreement signed by Sony or the new proposals made to the CMA,
The CMA’s verdict will arrive by the end of August
The CMA has time until 29 August 2023 to express a judgment, this time definitive, on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, precisely evaluating these new circumstances. In the meantime, until August 4, the British antitrust will welcome any comments on Microsoft’s request via the email address [email protected]
This is a rather unusual process, but still entirely possible, as explained by an antitrust spokesman to GamesIndustry.
“Requests like this are possible, but are very rare. We will carefully evaluate Microsoft’s proposals, along with other responses from interested parties, before the legal deadline of August 29.”
If and when a positive outcome from the CMA arrives, which is very likely at this point, Microsoft will be able to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by 18 October 2023or the new deadline agreed by the two companies.
