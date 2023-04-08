The lawyers of sony have written in a document sent to the CMA, to ask for the blocking of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, that today’s gamers are much more demanding than those of the past. The thesis could be correct, except that to prove it they did not refer to studies, but to the first two results obtained on the search engine Googlesearch keyword “gamers are picky”.

The discovery was made by Twitter user @SenninSage, who was intrigued by the strangeness of Sony’s claims. In fact, in the text we can read: “Conversations in forums, chatrooms and public game sessions confirm that players are attentive to the slightest variation in game performance.”

According to Sony’s lawyers, “crashes, freezes and glitches, as well as graphics and load times, have a major impact on customer satisfaction.”

The crux is not so much the thesis, which in part could also be shared, but the sources used to prove it: a Reddit post entitled “Gamers, why is everybody so picky now a days” and a discussion on the Giant Bomb forum: “Are Gamers to Picky”, which happens to be the first two results of the indicated search key above.

In short, the Sony lawyers they must not have done exactly a very thorough research on the subject, it seems. Probably due to lack of time, as the English antitrust body requires quick responses.

The problem is, they probably didn’t even open the source links. Had they done so, they would have noticed that the Reddit post was closed and archived a year ago and currently does not contain the original text, but only thirty comments, while the Giant Bomb forum topic dates back to 2012, with the last of 50 present answers published ten years ago.

In short, perhaps the material is a bit weak to demonstrate the risk of Microsoft worsening Call of Duty on PlayStation to favor Xbox.