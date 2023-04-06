Sony has responded to the latest CMA considerations, the English antitrust, which found itself in agreement with Microsoft on the case of the potential exclusivity of Call of Duty, putting aside the doubts of PlayStation and believing that there is no risk of non-competition. Now sony states that the CMA’s change of position is “surprising, unprecedented and irrational“.

Precisely, Sony wrote: “CMA’s change of position on the console damage hypothesis is startling, unprecedented and irrational. The interim findings established a significant body of evidence to support the conclusion that Microsoft had the ability and incentive to withhold Activision content and that doing so would substantially reduce the ability to compete by foreclosure [l’accesso dei contenuti a] Playstation.”

“In assessing this body of evidence, the interim findings have emphasized – in line with the case law on the CMA’s duty to assess evidence – that it is ‘particularly important, in this case, to assess the merged entity’s incentive to foreclose competition by considering all available evidence’, rather than focusing on a single model (Provisional Conclusions, paragraph 7.399).”

Sony also adds that Microsoft could limit the quality of Call of Duty on PlayStation, even simply by not taking advantage of all the functions that Sony consoles offer. It also states that Call of Duty players are “passionate, knowledgeable and sophisticated” and that they are aware of potential problems and this has a rapid impact on purchasing decisions. Sony also cites discussions on online forums and Digital Foundry’s comparisons of the quality of various versions of certain games.

In short, Sony disagrees with the CMA, but we don’t think there was any doubt about it. We also recall that for the moment the CMA has not yet reached a definitive verdict, it has simply expressed itself provisionally on the issue of Call of Duty, which is not the only element under consideration related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Meanwhile, the CMA has confirmed the date of its final response.