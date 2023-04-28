In an interview granted to CNBC, Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzardsharply criticized the British antitrust’s decision to reject the acquisition of the company by Microsoft in the UK. Not only that, you said antitrust officials met with Lina Khan before delivering their verdict, suggesting that the CMA is an “FTC tool”.

Kotick says a week and a half ago there would have been a meeting in Washington between Lina Khan, head of the US Federal Trade Commission, and the head of the CMA. Activision’s CEO cannot say for sure whether the acquisition was specifically discussed on that occasion, but that in his opinion the British antitrust is being manipulated by the FTC, which as you know in turn is trying to block the manoeuvre.

“I was surprised to hear that Lina Khan and the head of the CMA they had a meeting in Washington a week and a half ago,” Kotick said. You know, legally, you shouldn’t be discussing an ongoing litigation. I don’t know if they have. But, you know, I think what we’re seeing now is that the CMA is being used as a tool by the FTC to get these results (yesterday’s rejection, ed), and that’s not how they should operate”.

In short, those of the CEO of Activision Blizzard are very harsh accusations, also in consideration of Microsoft’s decision to appeal to the English CAT to overturn the verdict of the CMA, which however could take a long time. We’ll see how the story develops.

Staying on the subject, a few minutes ago NVIDIA publicly sided with Microsoft stating that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is good for the cloud gaming market.