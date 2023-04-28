The Prime Minister of the United KingdomRishi Sunak, ha defended the CMA’s decision to definitively reject theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Sunak’s stance comes in response to the vitriolic statements made by Brad Smith, the president of the Redmond giant, who said he was deeply disappointed and that the British antitrust decision undermines trust of the company in the United Kingdom regarding the possibility of developing a technology business.

Smith also added that “people are shocked and upset, and their confidence in technology in the UK has taken a major shake-up. There is a clear message here: the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business than the UK.”.

Through a spokesperson Sunak he told the BBC: “These kinds of claims are not supported by the facts. The UK gaming sector has doubled in the last 10 years.”

Sunak added that the British government will continue to work with Microsoftbut stressed that the CMA is an independent body.

Also Sarah Cardell, the head of the CMAwanted to respond to Smith’s harsh statements, stating that the English antitrust decision demonstrates that the United Kingdom wants to create an environment where all companies can compete efficiently, grow and innovate.

“I think this decision really demonstrates how important it is to support competition in the UK and that the UK is absolutely open for business,” Cardell said.

“We want to create an environment where a whole range of different companies can compete effectively, grow and innovate.”