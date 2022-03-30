Danone Activia, new commercial with Vanessa Incontrada in the name of wellness

Vanessa Incontrada returns as the protagonist of a new commercial by Activia. The new spot of Danone focuses on wellness as the key to the life of a woman who wants to be active and smiling again.

“When you take care of your tummy,” he explains Vanessa Incontrada (since last year testimonial of the famous yogurt with probiotic), “Your well-being, your rhythm, your dynamism, your vitality multiply”. And on this concept, the “multiplication”, the whole creative idea of ​​the advertising campaign, which sees the actress and TV presenter “multiply” in many moments of her working day. She closes the commercial with the claim: “Activia. Rich in taste, full of life “.

