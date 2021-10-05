The coronavirus emergency has created business crisis situations and it release of collective redundancies is producing a worrying series of disputes and staff downsizing with a considerable loss of human capital and skills.

The community and companies have invested huge resources in training and professional growth of managers and it would be a waste to make these figures inactive, or to lose them for better job opportunities abroad.

Just for encourage the reintegration of managers into the company with crucial skills for the recovery, the

associations Federmanager from Lombardy they created the program “Mentor2Manager”.

The Mentors, selected by the Executive Search company Key2People, welcome colleagues (Mentee) and accompany them on a path that is divided into a series of 5 – 6 meetings over a period of 3-4 months.

The aim of the solidarity initiative is provide personalized support to those who participate in the project to: acquire greater self-awareness and the moment of transition, have a discussion on specific issues relating to relationships and communication, clarify ideas about their professional future, refocus their goals and identify an action plan to achieve them .

The experimentation of the “Mentor2Manager” program carried out in the first months of 2021 with 19 completed courses confirmed the high level of satisfaction of the participants with an excellent evaluation of the support of the Mentor colleague and the usefulness of the service.

The Mentor2Manager service is organized within the Lombard program of Active Policies “Development

SMEs “, entrusted to the service company Arum of ALDAI-Federmanager, the Lombard Association of Business Managers

Industrial and aimed at supporting the recovery of businesses by promoting the reintegration of workers into the workplace

manager.