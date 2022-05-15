The song was popularized by Maria Rita, who also participated in the video for “Lula lá”, coordinated by Lula’s fiancee.

Increasingly present on social networks, the sociologist and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Rosângela da Silva, a.k.a. Janja, shared this Sunday (May 15, 2022), in her profile on Twitter, a video singing the samba “What is love”, by Arlindo Cruz, and recorded in 2007 by Maria Rita, on her album “Samba Mine”.

Watch the video of Janja singing (46s):

“And let’s go around spreading love!!! I sing nothing but I love it so much!!! Sorry Maria Rita”, wrote Janja. Maria Rita is one of the artists who participated in the recording –coordinated by Janja– of the jingle “Squid there”new version of “Without fear of being happy”used in Lula’s 1st presidential campaign, in 1989.

Janja presented the clip on May 7, during the launch of Lula’s pre-campaign, in São Paulo. She stated that music is a “wedding gift” –she and the former president will marry on Wednesday (May 18). At the time, Lula was moved: “You can’t make a 76-year-old boy have so much emotion”.

Watch the moment when Janja presents the clip (4min25s):

The re-recording had the participation of more artists such as Pabllo Vittar, Chico César, Duda Beat and Paulo Miklos.

Watch the clip (3min45s):

JANJA’S PRESENCE

The participation of Lula’s fiancée in public commitments and closed meetings related to the pre-campaign has bothered PT’s allies. THE Power 360 found that the sociologist marks a political terrain where she will probably act if Lula wins the dispute in October.

Sometimes, even without public statements, people around the former president notice Janja’s finger on pre-campaign engagements. However, even those who reported discomfort with Janja’s influence said she has done Lula good, from a personal point of view. They claim that it encourages the PT.