Annoyance in the French Government and in the left-wing parties over the publication of a second open letter from the military in which they urge the president, Emmanuel Macron, and politicians to act to guarantee “the survival” of the country, because, according to what they say, “a civil war” is brewing.

The ultra-conservative magazine ‘Valeurs Actuelles’ published another platform on Sunday night, signed this time by active duty soldiers whose identity has not been made public. The disgruntled military see the survival of France at stake because of “the concessions” that French leaders have made to “Islamism.”

Three weeks ago that same weekly published another opinion signed then by a score of retired generals and a thousand soldiers of different ranks, most of them in the reserve and close to the extreme right. This first writing, in which the retired soldiers were already stirring up the specter of a “civil war”, created a great controversy, since many politicians considered that it was practically a call for an uprising.

“Our elders – referring to the retired military – are right”, now assure the signatories of this second letter, in which they complain that “entire neighborhoods” of France are “abandoned” and subject “to the law of the strongest ». “We see violence in our towns and cities. We see communitarianism establish itself in public space, in public debate. We see the hatred of France and its history become the norm, “the authors warn in an alarmist tone, as was the case in the initial communication. “We have seen this decline in countries in crisis. It precedes the collapse. It announces the chaos and violence, and contrary to what you (the politicians) affirm here and there, this chaos and this violence will not come from a ‘military pronouncement’, but from a civil insurrection ”, warn the signatories. If a “civil war breaks out, the Army will maintain order on its own soil, because it will be asked to do so,” they warn.

Anonymity



On this occasion, the military have decided to remain anonymous to avoid reprisals. The Army has already announced that it will sanction those who broadcast the first platform, among whom there were eighteen active officers. At the moment, the Ministry of Defense has not ruled on this second letter.

On the other hand, the head of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, described the new protest by the disgruntled soldiers, whom he accused of “doing politics”, a “rude maneuver”. He also criticized in an interview on the BFMTV chain their lack of “courage”, since they have remained anonymous and have not shown their faces.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate for La Francia Insoumisa – the equivalent of Podemos in France – called the unknown authors “factious and cowardly.” “I am not afraid, I say my name and what I will do if I am elected (president of the Republic in the presidential elections of 2022) is to purge the Army of its factional members,” he said on Sunday.

With the first protest, the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen explained that she shared the analysis on the situation in the country and asked the annoying military to support her candidacy for the presidential elections in 2022.

It is not the first time that Macron has had problems with the Army since he arrived at the Elysee. In July 2017, the Chief of the General Staff, General Pierre de Villiers, resigned in disagreement with the cuts in Defense.