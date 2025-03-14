Two years ago, in February 2023, Mercadona He announced the intention to create a national recharge points network for electric vehicles in its stores. The objective was to reach 5,000 ‘posts’ with an investment of 21 million euros. For … Achieve this goal, the company chaired by Juan Roig I would have Iberdrola and Repsol as partners. After the time, the distribution giant can put a check in green.

As recorded in its annual memory, which has presented this week together with the financial results of the 2024 year, Mercadona «has allocated up to 2024 a total of 18.7 million euros, and the company has managed to close the year with 4,980 recharge points, 4,842 in Spain and 138 in Portugal, which makes it one of the largest public-priviated load networks».

The final sprint has been very important. At the beginning of the plan, Mercadona had 2,000 recharge points, and has now achieved the goal. Although there would still be a margin until reaching 5,000 ‘posts’, as market sources explain to ABC, that margin is natural in this business segment, where there are still certain technical problems in electrical accesses. Therefore, the order that market launched in 2023 can be won.

At the moment, the Valencian Origin Company has 1,614 establishments, which would mean an average of three recharge points in each store. However, not all centers have the same provision.

On the official website of Mercadona Where recharge points for electric cars are updated, and users can access freely, it can be seen that most stores have two, four or six ‘posts’. These can be used in purchase processes, and technology is served by its two partners: Iberdrola and Repsol.

However, the document can be seen that there are regions where the volume of recharge points is greater. For example, in some Valladolid centers they have 12 ‘posts’; And in Madrid or Balearic Islands there are stores ranging from 15 to 18. As for the load power, it ranges between 3.7 kW and 22 kW.

Nevertheless, Not all stores have charger. The objective that Mercadona was set specified that it would be for the spaces that have the ‘new efficient store model’ implemented, and that they have parking.

Now it is about to see what will be the next steps of Mercadona. At the moment, and taking into account the volume of electrified cars that are in Spain – which does not exceed 500,000 units – the loaders network is sufficient. But this figure is expected to grow in the coming years, and this will be the turning point to develop the infrastructure.

Mercadona at the moment has not given more details about it, and we will have to wait for it to rule which milestones of electric mobility.