An element of the Investigative Police of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of the State of Mexico, He was found dead and with signs of torture, in the eastern part of the municipality of Chalco.

According to authorities, the body was found in the town of San Marcos Huixtoco, near the Mexico – Puebla highway, after motorists reported a vehicle fire.

Following the report, emergency services attended the scene where they located a burned Ford Sedan-type vehicle, and approximately five meters away was the body of the alleged active element of the Investigative Policewho was identified as Alberto Benjamín, 35 years old, by a badge he was carrying that identified him as a member of the corporation.

It was reported that the subject was lying face down, wearing black pants, a blue shirt and brown shoes; in addition His hands were tied and his eyes were blindfolded. with a red and white fabric.

Police from the State of Mexico Security Secretariat were in charge of protecting the area where the find was made, and later, personnel from the Attorney General’s Office arrived at the site to carry out their field work.

Staff of the Public ministry was in charge of transferring evidence to start the investigation file, while the body was sent to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) where the law exams will be held.

