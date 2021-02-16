E.t would be a dream of all dieters: simply take a drug and effortlessly achieve a healthy target weight. There have already been many approaches for this in research, but so far none of the slimming pills has been convincing. But now a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine seems to bring the dream within reach.

The breakthrough came with the active ingredient semaglutide, which was approved in Europe for the treatment of diabetes in 2018. So far, it has been given to people with type 2 diabetes, in whom conventional drugs do not lower blood sugar sufficiently. You inject the active ingredient once a week with a “pen”, like the one used for insulin. A side effect was noticed early on: Many diabetics lose a few pounds with semaglutide. How does this work?