Home page politics

From: Maximilian Short

Press Split

From despair? Offensive operations by Putin’s troops in Avdiivka are described by the Russian Defense Minister as “active defense.”

Avdiivka – According to recent reports, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Vladimir Putin misleadingly refer to Russian offensive operations in Ukraine as “active defense.” This apparently serves to lower expectations of Russian troops. Reports about this, among other things Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine War: Offensive becomes “active defense”

Both Defense Minister Shoigu and Russian President Vladimir Putin have apparently described Russia’s move to take Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast as “active defense.” This came after Russian forces failed to make significant progress since early October 2023.

Shoigu and Putin apparently want to whitewash the Russian offensive. © Gavriil Grigorov/imago

The Institute for the Study of War, or ISW for short, judges the designation of the offensive as “active defense” to be deliberately misleading. Avdiivka has been hotly contested since 2014. The term “active defense” now apparently serves to conceal the fact that the intensive Russian attacks that lasted over two months did not achieve any significant military successes. “Active defense” is defined in the military sense as: “The use of limited offensive actions and counterattacks to deny the enemy a contested area or position,” writes kyiv post.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Russia: Armed forces with high losses

In early October, Russian forces intensified their ground offensive on Avdiivka, the Donetsk region and neighboring settlements, with the intention of encircling the city. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost about 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 additional armored vehicles and seven Su-25 aircraft in the first month of their offensive.

The death of a Russian major general has also made headlines in recent days. Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps, was reportedly killed by a landmine explosion in Ukraine. The pro-Kremlin newspaper reported on this Lenta and other Russian media. Zavadsky is one of a number of high-ranking and prominent Russian commanders who are said to have died in Ukraine.