The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health notified 83 new infections in the Region of Murcia this Thursday, 27 more than the previous day. Despite this increase, active cases have fallen by more than a hundred in the last seven days, to 743. The health workers performed 2,447 PCR or antigen tests, so the positivity rate increases to 3.3% .

Of the 83 new cases, 32 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 10 to Cartagena, nine to San Javier, seven to Lorca, seven to Molina de Segura, three to Alguazas, two to Alhama de Murcia, two to Fuente Álamo and two to Totana . The rest are spread over various locations.

Hospital admissions are down again and are already below fifty, something that had not happened since last August 7. The number of patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) also decreased to 18, three less than the previous day.

The Ministry of Health did not report any deaths from Covid this Thursday, so the figure remains at 1,602 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has affected 113,202 people in the Region of Murcia.