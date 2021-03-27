The data that the Ministry of Health offers every day again endorse that the Region of Murcia is managing to keep at bay, for now, the threat of a fourth wave. Like last Monday and Wednesday, the Community barely exceeded fifty positives, 55 to be more precise. A figure that shows a positivity rate of 2.8% after the 1,905 PCR or antigen tests that were carried out this Friday.

Of the 55 new cases, 18 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, seven to Torre Pacheco, seven to Cartagena, six to Águilas, four to Alcantarilla and four to Lorca. The rest are spread over various locations.

Another symptom that the regional curve is stagnant is that in the last seven days the number of active workers has fallen by more than a hundred to 696 patients, compared to 805 on March 19. In the last 24 hours, another 112 people have overcome the virus in the Region of Murcia.

Health reported this Saturday a new death from Covid, seven so far this week. It is a 52-year-old man from Murcia. Since the start of the pandemic, Covid has claimed 1,558 lives in the Region.

The Community hospitals currently serve 102 patients, three less than the previous day, 40 of them are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), one less than last Thursday.