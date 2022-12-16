The dancer Anthony Aranda He not only became known for his questioned relationship with Melissa Paredes, after meeting on the program “show queensby Gisela Valcárcel. Likewise, she recently accompanied the former host of “America Today” in the final of the 2022 season, who came in fifth place.

Other reasons why it is popular is because of its particular nickname of ‘Cat Activator‘, but how did he get that nickname and who gave it to him? The same boyfriend of the former Miss Peru explained it in an edition of the program that was hosted by Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón.

Anthony Aranda was removed from “Reinas del show” after ampay with Melissa Paredes. Photo: Instagram

Leslie Moscoso dubbed him ‘the activator’

the current boyfriend of melissa paredes, was invited to the program “En boca de todos” in February after being announced as a new member of “Esto es guerra”. In addition, in the space of noon he was asked where his name came from.

“ My friend Leslie Moscoso put it on for me. One day she joked, as I was dancing with her, her husband became jealous of her and that he ‘activated’ her relationship because he gave her roses, took her to dinner. So she put me she (she said) you’re the ‘trigger’ ”, said the former dancer of “El gran show”.

Anthony Aranda was criticized for reinforcing Melissa Paredes in the final of “EGS”

During the finale ofThe big show” on December 10, Anthony Aranda supported Melissa Paredes in the first round of choreography. The couple sought to reach the last stage of the gala, however, they were the first eliminated of the night.

After the result where the former star of “Ojitos hechiceros” was disqualified from the dance contest, social networks called the “activator” “salty” and shared various memes.

Memes and criticism after the elimination of Melissa Paredes with Anthony Aranda from “El gran show”. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes received the support of Fiorella Cayo

