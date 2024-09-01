The Ministry of Community Development announced the activation of a unified electronic link to approve parking permits for people of determination between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The project, which was completed in coordination with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and in cooperation with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the General Command of Dubai Police, the Integrated Transport Centre, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, the Department of Government Empowerment in Abu Dhabi, and Parkin Company, aims to facilitate the access of people of determination to public facilities with flexibility and independence, which enhances their quality of life and confirms the UAE’s commitment to providing innovative and advanced services.

The electronic link allows people of determination to use the parking spaces allocated to them in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai without the need to show paper permits, which contributes to facilitating their movement between the two emirates and increases the efficiency of their use of public facilities.

The project identifies the beneficiaries of the linking service, who are people who hold cards proving that they are people of determination, and includes all people of determination who hold parking permits, whether paper or electronic, from the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

People of determination from any other emirate who have valid permits from the competent authorities in the emirate can also benefit from the parking spaces designated for them in Abu Dhabi.

The electronic link provides a unified database for parking permits for people of determination between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which enhances integration and cooperation between the relevant authorities and contributes to providing more effective and efficient services.

The project also represents a new step in enhancing digital transformation and adopting modern technologies in government services, which contributes to providing innovative services that are more efficient and responsive to the needs of people of determination, with the aim of improving the quality of life in the UAE.

The project reflects the integration between government agencies, as it aims to improve the user experience and provide advanced services that contribute to the greater integration of people of determination into society, and ensure a smooth and effective application of electronic connectivity. The project supports the promotion of environmental and social sustainability goals by reducing paper use and improving resource management.

The Ministry of Community Development said that the project is a national achievement that reflects the country’s commitment to a future that elevates human value and achieves the goals of the national policy for people of determination, especially in the area of ​​accessibility. It praised the concerted efforts of the concerned authorities and stressed that this project is not just a technical step, but rather a new era that opens broader horizons for people of determination to live their lives with dignity and independence, and confirms that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that place people at the heart of development and progress.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said that activating the electronic link between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai is an important step towards providing better services to people of determination, expressing their gratitude to the partners who contributed to achieving this accomplishment, which represents a qualitative shift in the field of government services.

The CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Hussain Al Banna, stressed that the announcement of this step confirms the Authority’s keenness to improve the services provided to people of determination, and to seek to raise their level of satisfaction by employing the latest technologies to provide flexible and easily accessible services, to meet their needs.

