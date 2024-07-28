Abu Dhabi Transport has decided to activate the parking system in Khalifa Commercial and Etihad Plaza areas in sectors SE48, SE45, and SW2, starting tomorrow, Monday.

Sector (SE48) is located at Etihad Airways’ headquarters on Al Mareef Street and includes 694 parking spaces, three of which are for people of determination, while Sector (SE45) is located in Etihad Plaza between Al Mareef Street and Al Ebtisama Street and includes 1,283 parking spaces, 17 of which are for people of determination.

Sector (SW2) is located between Al Marmooq Street to the west and Al Qalaid Street to the east, and is bordered to the north by Dhiyab Bin Issa Street and to the south by Al Marhabeen Street. It includes 523 parking spaces, including 17 for people of determination.

This comes after the completion of infrastructure works that included painting sidewalks and installing signboards. These are steps developed by Abu Dhabi Mobility as part of its efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces, enhance the smooth flow of traffic, and its plan to complete the organization and management of vehicle parking spaces, and provide long-term solutions in this area, which enable the optimal use of public parking spaces, contribute to reducing cases of wrong parking, and make the city safer and more secure, in addition to preserving the aesthetic appearance of the streets.