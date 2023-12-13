Abu Dhabi Police has begun activating the automatic control of the radar system at crossroads, and the system runs on solar energy within its strategic priorities and objectives, to preserve the safety of road users and reduce traffic accidents.

She explained that the new “EXIT-I” radar systems work to monitor and control violating drivers who overtake in front of the intersection triangle, violating drivers who overtake vehicles and cause obstruction to traffic, and those who deliberately enter in front of other vehicles at the entrances.

She stressed that the introduction of these systems comes with the aim of alerting drivers to the importance of adhering to traffic rules, giving priority to vehicles and entering from authorized places, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others, and reduce traffic accidents and the resulting loss of life and property.

She stated that the cameras on the roads are not intended to collect violations, but rather to enhance traffic safety for road users.

