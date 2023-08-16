The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi identified 12 indicators that indicate an individual’s abuse of narcotic substances, and revealed the establishment of a specialized committee in abuse and addiction affairs, consisting of a judicial specialist, a social worker, a psychologist, and a psychiatrist, if necessary.

The committee evaluates cases to promote treatment and reintegration, while 60% of the strategic anti-addiction initiatives have been activated in Abu Dhabi, in addition to organizing 2,000 community awareness sessions.

Indicators of abuse included lying, sudden decline in academic achievement, unjustified asking for money, loss of interest in family activities, frequent illness, permanent fatigue, loss of appetite, memory loss, changes in speech patterns (stuttering, rapid speech and slow speech), loss of money, loss of Valuables, the presence of unusual medications in the home, as well as the presence of paraphernalia.

The department attributed the causes of addiction among young people to the absence of skills to deal with stress, the misuse of prescription drugs, and the spread of wrong beliefs that increase the risk of abuse and addiction, including that the abuse of some substances helps to raise the mental level or energy of the individual, unemployment and unhealthy relationships, in addition to Family and financial problems.

The department indicated that it had, through the “Integrated Strategy for Combating Addiction in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi”, treated this scourge by confronting its causes and eliminating it, and launching a set of initiatives and programs targeting the age and social groups most vulnerable to drug abuse, in coordination and cooperation with all concerned authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country. Generally.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Community Development Sector in the department, Dr. Laila Al-Hayas, confirmed that the department pays great attention to the file of drug abuse and addiction, which is one of the priority issues in its agenda, noting that the department seeks to provide mechanisms for detection and early intervention to limit the development of abuse. To the disease of addiction, in addition to empowering families with skills that are considered a factor in protection from the danger of drug abuse and contribute to refining the personality of children, so that they become responsible individuals in society and are able to face various pressures.

She pointed out that the integrated strategy to combat addiction in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi focuses on five axes, including the axis of supply reduction, and focuses on reducing opportunities for drug supply and controlling promoters to reduce access to narcotic substances, and the axis of drug prevention, and focuses on strengthening early intervention efforts through campaigns. directed and education programmes, the detection and treatment axis that focuses on preparing effective mechanisms for implementing examination, follow-up and referral procedures for treatment, the societal reintegration axis to support individuals recovering from addiction, and the axis of possibilities for developing a code of conduct that guarantees the preservation of the identity and confidentiality of patients’ information, while developing the legislative framework related to addiction, including Includes privacy and confidentiality.

• 2000 community awareness sessions organized by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

most likely to be abused

The Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Laila Al Hayas, confirmed that recent studies and global figures issued by the competent authorities in the field of addiction control indicate that youth and adolescents are among the segments and groups most at risk of initiating drug abuse and addiction. Attributing the causes of adolescent addiction to the pressure they face from peers, the absence of refusal skills, bullying, early smoking, violence and lack of awareness of the effects of substance abuse, poor relationship with parents, as well as abuse or addiction of a parent or sibling, drugs, and easy access to Drugs, in addition to curiosity and love of experience at this delicate age. She pointed out that there are other reasons that expect young people to fall into the trap of drugs and addiction, including the lack of skills to deal with pressure.

