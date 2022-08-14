Murcia City Council activates the warning level of the protocol of measures to be adopted due to episodes of atmospheric pollution of particulate matter (PM10). On Saturday, August 13, the daily limit value of 50 micrograms/m3 for PM10 polluting particles was exceeded at the San Basilio measurement station. The daily average on Saturday at this San Basilio station was 55 µg/m3 and at the Alcantarilla station it was 49 µg/m3.

The models consulted foresee the continuation of the intrusion event of air masses of African origin over the Iberian Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands on August 13, 14 and 15. Murcia City Council recommends older people and those with some type of respiratory problem to avoid exposure to this African dust until normal levels are recovered in the municipality. Of the three possible phases of intervention (warning level, pollution episode and alert situation), the activated phase is the lightest.

With the warning level activated, the Traffic Control Room launches the publication of specific messages aimed at drivers on the access road panels with messages such as ‘Precautionary warning. Atmospheric pollution’; ‘Avoid accessing the center’; ‘Use park and ride parkways’; and ‘Drive Efficiently’.

Likewise, the municipal services of the Environment and Traffic of Murcia recall the location of free-use car parks at the entrances or around the city: Nueva Condomina, Thader Shopping Center, Palacio de los Deportes, Auditorio y Centro de Congresos, Carrefour Infante, Barriomar, «La Molinera», Malecón and Ronda Norte. Likewise, there are car parks for public use in Fuenteblanca, La Arrixaca, Ciudad de la Justicia, Cuartel de Artillería, Plano San Francisco, Avenida de los Pinos and Punto de Encuentro.

The scope of application affects the city of Murcia and most of the districts, for hosting the highest population density and road traffic. The nuclei to which these recommendations are especially transferred are: La Albatalía, La Alberca, Algezares, Aljucer, Alquerías, La Arboleja, Beniaján, Cabezo de Torres, Casillas, Churra, Cobatillas, Los Dolores, Era Alta, Garres and Lages, Guadalupe, New Javalí, Old Javalí, Llano de Brujas, Monteagudo, Nonduermas, La Ñora, El Palmar, Puebla de Soto, Puente Bacons, El Puntal, Los Ramos, La Raya, Rincón de Beniscornia, Rincón de Seca, San Benito-Barrio del Progreso-Patiño, San Ginés, San José de la Vega, Sangonera la Seca, Sangonera la Verde, Santa Cruz, Santiago and Zaraiche, Santo Ángel, Torreagüera, Zarandona.

La Aljorra and Escombreras with suspended particles



The Cartagena City Council has activated level 2 (corrective) of the Protocol in environmental episodes of contamination by PM10 suspended particles at the La Aljorra station, and level 1 (preventive) at the Mompeán, Alumbres and Valle de Escombreras stations. . In La Aljorra, 83 micrograms/m3 of PM10 particles were reached on Saturday and 64 micrograms/m3 of PM10 particles in Valle de Escombreras.

As in previous similar situations, the City Council does not plan to apply in La Aljorra one of the measures included in the Framework Protocol for municipal action in environmental episodes of NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) and PM10 pollution. It is the washing of streets and highways. The aforementioned document, agreed by the Consistory and the Ministry of the Environment, establishes the “cleaning of the road surface on traffic routes by a combination of vacuum sweeping and washing of the road surface”.

«In this action, frequency should prevail over intensity (a greater number of light washes is preferable to less intense washes), with priority on roads with high traffic intensity within the urban area, in order to reduce emissions. of resuspension of traffic where a higher exposure to the population is expected, ”adds the protocol. Municipal sources indicated that on Sundays there is no cleaning service in La Aljorra.

Recommendations for the population



From the Murcia City Council they publish these tips due to the pollution episode:

– Pay attention to the information and forecasts that the authorities provide about air quality.

– It is recommended to reduce prolonged exposure and physical exercise or activities that require effort outdoors.

– Choose to travel on foot or by bicycle, choosing streets with little traffic.

– Always use public transport to reduce traffic.

– If you have to take the car, share the journey with other people. Keep the vehicle in perfect condition and use catalysts that regulate exhaust gases. If you have different vehicles, use the one with the lowest emissions. Drive efficiently: start smoothly, use engine braking, avoid sudden acceleration and braking, etc. Try to reduce the speed of circulation.

– If possible, work remotely, vary your work schedule to be able to travel by public transport, work at the location of the company closest to your home, etc.

– Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances you are not using.

– Lower the temperature of the heating or air conditioning of the houses with the aim of minimizing energy consumption.

– The burning of stubble and agricultural margins provided for in the Order of October 19, 2017, which dictates the phytosanitary measures to be adopted in the event of accumulation of plant debris, will be postponed.

– Take care of the surrounding vegetation: plants capture pollutants present in the air.

– Make the most of the services in your neighborhood to avoid unnecessary trips.

– It is recommended to reduce ventilation in homes.

People who are more sensitive to air pollution, such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems, should avoid any physical exertion and outdoor exercise until the pollution episode subsides.